Man denies murdering his 14-month-old child at their Wigan home

A Wigan dad has denied killing his infant daughter.



Daniel Ashurst appeared in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Friday to enter not guilty pleas both to a charge of murdering 14-month-old Hollie and an alternative lesser one of being responsible for her manslaughter.

Flowers and police at the home in Fleming Court, Shevington, after police launched a murder inquiry

The 32-year-old is alleged to have launched a fatal attack on his little girl while minding her at their home in Fleming Court, Shevington, on February 28 this year.

He was arrested by police who had been called by medical staff saying a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

A post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist later concluded that she had died from head injuries.

At the time of her death, Hollie’s mum Leanne said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine.

“Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.”

A provisional trial date of October 2 had already been set, but yesterday Ashurst formally entered his pleas.

The judge remanded him in custody and ordered that he return to the Crown Square court for a pre-trial review hearing on August 23.