Man dies and woman seriously injured after East Lancs Road collision

A man has died and a woman was seriously injured in a collision on the East Lancs Road in Leigh this morning.



Police are appealing for information after the crash involving a HGV and a Toyota car about 10.20am today (Tuesday) on the A580, near the junction with Atherleigh Way.

Emergency services attended and found the HGV was travelling towards Manchester when it collided with a Toyota Corolla that was turning right on to the A580.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 58-year-old man - who was driving the Toyota - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman, who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving the HGV, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody for questioning.

The road remains closed whilst investigation work is carried out, but is expected to reopen tonight.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a devastating incident - our thoughts are with the victims’ family and specialist officers are supporting them.

“We know the East Lancs is a busy road so we are hoping members of the public can assist us with our enquiries by providing us with vital information and/ or dash cam footage.

“I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience as we have responded to this collision. I appreciate that closing a busy road for a number of hours can inconvenience people, but I hope the public understand that it is necessary in order us to properly and thoroughly investigate, providing those affected with much needed answers.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting 890 21/01/20.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.