Man due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Wigan
A man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was left seriously injured after being knifed on a Wigan street.
Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Ince Green Lane, Ince, at around 2.30pm on Monday February 10.
The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital where her injuries are currently not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Jonathan Balmer, 36, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court today (Wednesday February 12).