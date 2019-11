A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of possessing indecent images of children.

Peter Davies, 61, of Milton Close, Atherton, faces three counts of having more than 150 “child porn” pictures or films falling into all three categories of seriousness.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

No plea was entered and the bench ordered that he next appear before a Bolton judge on December 18, releasing him on bail until then.