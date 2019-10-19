Man faces death crash charge after Wigan mum was killed

A man has been charged with killing a Wigan mum in a road smash.

John Henry Llewellyn, 31, of Red Rock Street, Liverpool, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates facing a charge of causing Chloe Haydock’s death by dangerous driving.

He is accused of being at the wheel of a blue Ford Fiesta which careered out of control and crashed into a wall on Gathurst Lane, Gathurst, in the early hours of Saturday January 13 last year.

Chloe, 26, was fatally injured in the collision and died later in hospital; the driver himself needed urgent hospitalisation after suffering serious wounds although they were described at the time as not life-threatening.

The then 34-year-old motorist was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, questioned, then bailed several times before being released under investigation. It was only in October this year, 21 months after the crash, that road policing unit officers brought a charge against him.

At a brief hearing before the Wigan bench it was stated that the charge was indictable only and so Llewellyn’s case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday November 13.

The lastest legal developments have been passed on to the coroner who opened an inquest into Chloe’s death in July and adjourned pending the conclusion of criminal inquiries.

After the tragedy tributes were paid to Chloe, the mother to infant son Leo, by her mother Lynn and brother Craig.