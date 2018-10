A man who denies possessing cocaine and a claw hammer will stand trial next month.

Christopher Sandland, 45, of Somerset Road, Atherton, pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of having four small bags of cocaine and an offensive weapon - a claw hammer - in Hapsford, Cheshire, on August 26.

The case was sent to Chester Crown Court for a trial, where Sandland will appear on November 16.