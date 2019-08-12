Man faces Wigan magistrates over child porn images

A man has appeared before Wigan justices after being charged with six offences relating to indecent images of children.

Ben Thompson, 33, of Clipsley Lane, Haydock, is accused of possessing indecent photographs of a child for distribution, three counts of making indecent images of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a sexual act involving an animal.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on April 5, 2018 in Skelmersdale.

Prosecutor Tess Kenyon asked magistrates to adjourn the case so it could be ascertained how many images were alleged to have been involved and the seriousness of them. She said Thompson should not be asked to enter pleas until that had been done.

Magistrates adjourned the case until August 22 so the charges could be amended. Thompson was remanded on unconditional bail until then.