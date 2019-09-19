Man fighting for his life after shooting in Wigan

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Wigan - the third shooting incident in just a week.



At around 4.20pm today (Thursday), police received a report that a man had been shot on Bickershaw Lane.

Police at the scene in Abram

Emergency services responded and the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is believed to be life-threatening.

Initial enquiries have established that a black Audi was seen in the area a short time before the victim was shot.

Inspector Mark Ainscough, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, and now that he is receiving medical treatment, our priority is to find those responsible for this shooting.

“I can appreciate that incidents such as this will cause a lot of concern in the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation into what happened.

Police at the scene

“A scene will remain in place as our officers continue their enquiries.

“I am appealing for the public’s help to gather more information and need people who saw what happened to come forward.”

Bickershaw Lane in Abram is currently closed off due to the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off shortly afterwards.

The reports come just one week after a woman was shot twice in her back in Redland Court, Ashton. Gun shots were also fired in Vicarage Road, Abram, a short journey away from Bickershaw Lane.

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7957, quoting log 1931 of 19/09/2019 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.