News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man fined for breaching the terms of a domestic violence prevention order

A Wigan man has been fined for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kieron Malone, 47, of The Crescent, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to admit that he had been found at the corner of Kendal Street and Gidlow Lane and confessed to visiting an address on Kendal Street on February 4 when it contravened the order issued by Manchester and Salford justices just three days earlier.

Read More
IN PICTURES: Junior doctors picket outside Wigan Infirmary as 72-hour strike beg...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was ordered to pay a £200 penalty.

Magistrates had only imposed the domestic violence protection order three days before Kieron Malone breached it, magistrates heard
Magistrates had only imposed the domestic violence protection order three days before Kieron Malone breached it, magistrates heard
Magistrates had only imposed the domestic violence protection order three days before Kieron Malone breached it, magistrates heard