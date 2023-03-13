Man fined for breaching the terms of a domestic violence prevention order
A Wigan man has been fined for breaching a domestic violence protection order.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kieron Malone, 47, of The Crescent, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to admit that he had been found at the corner of Kendal Street and Gidlow Lane and confessed to visiting an address on Kendal Street on February 4 when it contravened the order issued by Manchester and Salford justices just three days earlier.
He was ordered to pay a £200 penalty.