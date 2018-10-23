Man found dead - four arrested

Four men have been arrested following the death of a man.

Police were called at around 5:30am this morning (Tuesday, October 23rd) after a man, 34, had sadly been found dead in a house on Ivydale in the Skelmersdale area.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “We are still in the early stages of our enquiries and at this moment our priority is establishing why this man, aged just 34, has suddenly died. We also need to notify the man’s family who we are currently in the process of tracing.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call us urgently on 101 quoting incident reference 161 of October 23rd.”

Four men aged 31, 35, 40 and 41 from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.