Man four times over limit in charge of a car in Wigan

Zydrunas Bielskis was breathalysed by police outside a Bargain Booze store on Poolstock Lane, Cheshire Magistrates’ Court heard, and gave a reading of 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Because he wasn’t driving the Peugeot 407 at the time, police did not charge the 32-year-old of Paget Street, Wolverhampton, with driving under the influence of alcohol, but he faced an alternative charge of being drunk in charge of the vehicle.

A police breathalyser

Bielskis denied this and further charges of driving without insurance or a valid licence on the same day - October 22 last year - and was also charged with failing to surrender to the police.

But after a trial, which was transferred from Wigan to Warrington, he was found guilty on all counts.

Sentencing took place before Cheshire magistrates and Bielskis was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim services surcharge as well as serve the year-long discretionary disqualification.