Four men have been jailed after £10m worth of drugs were recovered as police tackled a large-scale crime group

Greater Manchester Police became aware of an Albanian man who was believed to be controlling others in the large-scale production of cannabis across Greater Manchester, and as a result they undertook a covert proactive investigation between May and November 2023.

The team took the approach that rather than simply seek to take action against the cannabis farms and the ‘gardeners’ tending to the farms, they wanted to identify and take action against the higher level OCG members who were controlling this activity.

Three properties were raided in Chadderton, followed by one in Wigan.

In early 2024 Ilrijan Hodaj, Armando Xhemalaj and Henri Shperdhea all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

In September, Riza Hodaj had a trial at Bolton Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and money laundering. After trial he was found guilty on all counts.

On Tuesday 24 September 2024, all four defendants were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to the following:

Riza Hodaj, 39, of Beech Mount, Harpurhey – Seven years

Iriljan Hodaj, 32, of Lakeland Crescent, Bury – Four years

Henri Shperdhea, 35 of Denton Lane, Chadderton– Two years three months

Armando Xhemalaj, 32, of Barracks Road, Bickershaw - Two years three months

All four will be subject to deportation after serving half their sentence.

In addition, the proceeds of crime to the value of over £90,000 is to be forfeited.

In 2023, national operation called Operation Mille was directed by the Government for Police Forces across the UK to implement action to tackle the growing problem of Western Balkan organised crime group (OCG’s) across the country.

Tackling the supply of drugs and subsequent drug-related crime is incredibly important to GMP.

On October 9 GMP announced the city-region's first published multi-agency drugs strategy to help us do that.

This is just one example of the proactive work officers and staff do every day as they look to remove drugs from the streets, protect vulnerable people and make a positive impact on our communities.

GMP undertook a significant amount of activity across the region with the following results between March 2023 and July 2023;

52 pre-planned search warrants conducted

16 other proactive house searches following arrests away from an address

73 persons arrested

31 persons charged and remanded

46 Albanian nationals arrested

Over 13,000 cannabis plants recovered

Total estimated street value of £10,903,200

Det Insp Paul Crompton, of the Serious and Organised Crime Group Syndicate, said: “This was an excellent investigation into an OCG, which resulted in the recovery of over £1million pounds worth of drugs as well as the seizure of a large amount of criminal cash.

“Not only that the organisers of this criminal enterprise were successfully identified and prosecuted, rather than just the ‘gardeners’ who are typically caught within cannabis farms.

“What usually comes from this kind of criminality is people being exploited for cultivating drugs. This operation flipped the script slightly by going after those at the top of criminal enterprise.

“It is hoped that these convictions serve as a deterrent to this type of activity which blights local communities who have organised criminal gangs operating within their communities.”