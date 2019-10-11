Man in court accused of having indecent videos and images of children

A man has appeared in court over accusations of possessing more than 30 indecent videos and images of children.

James Michael Kelly has been charged with three counts of possessing Category A and B images of a child as well as making an indecent video of a child himself.

Category A images include penetrative sexual activity, possession of images involving sexual activity, while Category B images are of non-penetrative sexual activity.

In total, the 27-year-old Skelmersdale resident is alleged to have been in possession of five category A images and four category A videos, as well as 14 category B images and eight category B videos, between March and September 2018.

He is also accused of creating a Category A video of a child during the same period.

Kelly, who spoke only to confirm his name and address in a short hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, entered no pleas.

He will now face a judge at Preston Crown Court on November 11, and was granted unconditional bail.