Man in court accused of rape, sexual assault and other offences in Wigan
A man has been charged in connection with sexual offences in Wigan.
Connor Pennell, 26, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale is accused of two counts of rape, sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, and non-fatal strangulation.
He was due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.