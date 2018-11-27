Man in court after armed robbery at house in Wigan

A man will appear in court today after an armed robbery in Wigan.

Jamie Porter, 39 of Hannan Road, Liverpool has been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, November 27.

On Saturday, November 24, police were called to Cadogan Drive in Winstanley to reports that a significant amount of cash had been stolen in an armed robbery.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt but officers – including scenes of crimes officers – remained in the area for some time.