Man in court facing three attempted murder charges after triple shooting

Detectives investigating the shootings of three men have made an arrest.



The men, aged 21, 45 and 46, were injured in a firearms discharge at a property on Belfield, Skelmersdale, at around 1.30pm on October 15.

Police arrested the man yesterday

They were taken to hospital for treatment and continue to recover from their injuries.

Police have been investigating the triple shooting and have now arrested a man in the Liverpool area.



Thomas Anderson, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with three offences of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday.



A 17-year-old girl from Liverpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, has been released under investigation.