Man in court in Wigan after making 12 nuisance phone calls to police in one day

A man who made 12 nuisance phone calls to the police on one day appeared before magistrates in Wigan.

Lewis Bowyer, 20, contacted various departments of Greater Manchester Police, including police stations and an intelligence hub, “making some veiled threats and generally causing nuisance”.

He pleaded guilty to persistently using a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The calls took place in January, just six days after he was sentenced for a similar offence.

Declan Doherty, defending, said Bowyer, of Montonmill Gardens, Eccles, has autism and made the calls after travelling to Wigan.

Justices imposed a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days, plus a £40 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.