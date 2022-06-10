Man in court on series of charges as police crack down on violence against women

Merseyside Police focused on tackling violence against women and girls yesterday, coinciding with the launch of its Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Plan, which aims to target and pursue offenders, create safer spaces and improve trust and confidence in the police.

Andrew Rankin, 41, of Orchard Court, Haydock, was charged with breach of a non-molestation order, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a controlled drug of class B, harassment without violence and malicious communications.

Police carried out a day of action

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Merseyside domestic violence remand court today.

A 50-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images and malicious communication. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

They were among a number of people arrested and questioned by police as a result of the day of action.

Det Ch Insp Lynsay Armbruster said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a force priority and we will continue to take action to target those who are responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been subjected to violence, coercive behaviour or harassment to have the confidence to come forward and speak to our officers and feel reassured that we will support them, thoroughly investigate any allegations and bring offenders to justice.”