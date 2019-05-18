Man in custody after allegation of assault at Wigan house

A man is in custody on suspicion of assault following reports of an incident at a house in Wigan.

The 37-year-old was arrested at a property on Worsley Street in Pemberton on Friday afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the address at around 12.55pm after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The man was taken into custody and remained there for police questioning on Saturday morning..

Police vehicles blocked the street to traffic while officers attended the scene.

They remained there for more than an hour and a half.

The incident is currently thought to be domestic-related.