Man in intensive care after being found at Wigan borough house with 'life-changing' injuries

Detectives have launched an investigation as a man remains in intensive care after suffering “life-changing” injuries.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:24 am

Emergency services rushed to a house on Gadbury Fold in Atherton on Sunday morning after the man was found seriously hurt.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there, fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

The man was found at a house on Gadbury Fold

A police investigation is under way, led by Wigan CID, with officers remaining at the house for several days.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to an address on Gadbury Fold in Atherton at 8.05am on Sunday to reports of a seriously injured man. The male has sustained life-changing injuries and remains in intensive care.

"Wigan CID are currently investigating, and officers and forensic experts have been conducting a search at the address.

“Anybody with any information is asked to contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 7252 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”