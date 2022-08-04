Man in intensive care after being found at Wigan borough house with 'life-changing' injuries

Emergency services rushed to a house on Gadbury Fold in Atherton on Sunday morning after the man was found seriously hurt.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there, fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

A police investigation is under way, led by Wigan CID, with officers remaining at the house for several days.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to an address on Gadbury Fold in Atherton at 8.05am on Sunday to reports of a seriously injured man. The male has sustained life-changing injuries and remains in intensive care.

"Wigan CID are currently investigating, and officers and forensic experts have been conducting a search at the address.