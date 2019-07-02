Man in "serious" condition after receiving a knife injury to the head in Skelmersdale

A man is in a "serious" condition in hospital after receiving a knife injury to his head in Skelmersdale.

At about 12.30pm today (Tuesday) police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a man in his early 50s, had suffered a knife injury to his head on Windrows.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The offenders are believed to be a group of around four or five men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Detective Sgt Pete Reil, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a really serious assault which has left a man with some significant injuries.

“While we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider community we need the public’s help to try and identify the offenders.

“This attack was carried out in broad daylight and not far from a school and we simply will not tolerate this level of shocking violence on our streets.

“I would ask anyone with information or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0593 of Tuesday, July 2nd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.