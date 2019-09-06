Man jailed after admitting theatening to kill while wielding a Samurai sword

A man has been jailed for 18 weeks after admitting he threatened to kill another while wielding a Samurai sword.

Ian Kitts, 36, of Keats Close, Atherton, had initially denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards Gary Stratton in the town on the night of August 5 but then changed his plea.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

At the same time he was cleared of attacking two women after a trial. Kitts had been accused of assaulting Katreen Henry and Lisa Richards by beating.

But on his return to Wigan Magistrates’ Court, the bench imposed a custodial sentence for the public order offence, citing the reason for locking him up as it “involved making threats to kill whilst brandishing a Samurai sword, causing real fear to those present”.

The crime was further compounded by his committing it while on bail, the court heard.

Kitts was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.