Man jailed after Wigan police station knife alert

A man has been jailed after turning up at Wigan police headquarters armed with a knife.

Jonathan Rutter had even given the authorities notice of his intentions so that he could be sent to prison, Bolton Crown Court heard.

But when the 24-year-old, of no fixed address, actually appeared in the dock before a judge, having pleaded guilty to possessing a pointed or bladed article in public, he had changed his mind and his legal team requested that he only be given a suspended prison term.

However, the judge said only a custodial sentence was appropriate, and so Rutter’s original wish was granted after all. He was given six months in jail and his weapon was confiscated and destroyed.

Rutter had already admitted the offence at Wigan Magistrates’ Court. The Bolton hearing was told that on September 24 police were made aware that the defendant had made a call to his probation officer telling them of his plans to attend Wigan Police Station on Robin Park Road armed with a knife, as he believed he should be back in prison.

A short time later he attended the station and notified the inquiry desk staff that he was armed. Officers found a small kitchen knife in his pocket and arrested him.