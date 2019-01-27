Man jailed for attacking wife

A violent husband is back behind bars after living with his wife for a month and beating her up – despite being banned from seeing her.

Bolton Crown Court heard Christopher Neary’s wife Helen collected him from prison in October after he served a sentence for assaulting her.

Despite a five-year restraining order being imposed, he went to live with her in Atherton – and told probation officers he was living elsewhere.

A row broke out on November 10, during which Neary, 35, was “verbally abusive”.

Simon Barrett, prosecuting, said: “He grabbed her by the face and threw her onto the bed. He spat in her face. He started to punch her with full force to her face and head.”

She eventually got away, fleeing to a neighbour’s house and then a pub.

Mrs Neary suffered swelling and bruising to her head, face, arms and legs, and an injury to her eye, but has made a full recovery.

Mr Barrett said Neary had 10 convictions for 14 offences, including domestic assaults on a previous partner.

Nick Ross, defending, said the Nearys should have asked for the order to be lifted.

He said Neary, of no fixed address, had a drinking problem for the past 10 years and the assault was “a blur” .

“He wishes to express his remorse in court,” he said.

Neary pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching the restraining order and was jailed for 18 months.

The judge adjourned an application for the restraining order to be lifted until February 15, so Mrs Neary can attend.