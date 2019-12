A man has been jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to having a knife in public, fraud and assaulting a police officer.

Wigan justices heard Wayne Ahearne, 22, of no fixed address, was found with a blade in Avon Road, Norley, and assaulted a PC Lamb on the same day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He also obtained food fraudulently four days later.