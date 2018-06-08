Man jailed for part in Wigan couple's terrifying burglary ordeal

A man has been jailed for his part in a Wigan burglary.



Paul Benson of Grasmere Avenue in Higher Ince was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Bolton Crown Court today (Friday).

Benson, 37, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.



A man and his pregnant partner were at their home on Leigh Road in Hindley Green on the evening of Wednesday May 2 last year.



Their patio window was smashed with a road grid before they were confronted by two men, one of which was wearing a skull mask and brandishing an axe.



Thousands of pounds in cash as well as a watch were taken.



Thankfully the woman was not injured but was extremely shaken up.



Detective Sergeant Stuart Woodhead, who led the investigation, said: “This was an atrocious burglary where an innocent woman felt terrified in her own home.

“She was heavily pregnant at the time and the stress caused by this traumatic incident could have had devastating effects on her and her unborn child.

“This woman has been extremely brave from the outset and I want to thank her and her partner for her help throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses in this case, if it wasn’t for their co-operation this sentence would not be possible.

“How Benson planned this attack with no compassion for the homeowners is beyond comprehension.

“He is a dangerous man and I’m thankful he’s now in prison.”