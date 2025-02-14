Man jailed for sexually assaulting teenage girl
Jordan Kilbride, 32, of William Road, admitted a charge of assault by penetration in relation to an incident in the Haydock area in 2022.
He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court and also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely, given a 10-year Sexual Harm prevention order and an indefinite restraining order.
Det Insp Carla Cross said: “This was a shocking assault on a teenage girl which has had a long-lasting impact.
“I would like to take this opportunity to praise her bravery in coming forward and reporting the assault and for the composure and dignity she displayed throughout the course of the investigation.
“Kilbride originally denied all knowledge of the offence but CCTV and forensic enquiries were able to uncover the lies he told and today he is behind bars as a result of his actions.
“I hope that this will give courage for other victim-survivors to come forward and speak to us in the knowledge they will be dealt with sensitively and compassionately.”