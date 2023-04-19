Man jailed for shoplifting, handling stolen goods and fraud
A man was jailed after appearing before Wigan magistrates.
By Alan Weston
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Martin Hulme, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to offences including shoplifting, handling stolen goods and fraud at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
He was sentenced by magistrates to 34 weeks’ imprisonment.
GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley posted about the sentencing of Hulme on its Facebook page, saying the case was brought after an investigation by the Tyldesley Neighbourhood Team.