Man jailed for stealing £4,500 from his Wigan partner

A man who stole £4,500 from his Wigan partner has been jailed for four months.



Andrej Makula, 30, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the cash theft from Michelle Cork back in April.

The defendant, of Lowndes Road, Liverpool, also admitted to several shoplifting offences in the city including snatching two pairs of high-heeled shoes from a Vivienne Westwood shop in Mathew Street to the value of £780 on different days.

On another occasion he also stole three jackets from JD Sports in Liverpool together worth £165.

Makula committed these crimes while the subject of a community order imposed by city justices.

For the other thefts he was given a one-month jail sentence for each although they will be served concurrently with the penalty for the Wigan crime.