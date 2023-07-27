Kyle Thompson was sentenced to three years in prison for robbery and fraud by false representation following an investigation by police.

On May 5, a man was going home after watching Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers at Leigh Sports Village when he was attacked by the 30-year-old on Brewery Lane, Leigh.

Kyle Thompson

Thompson, of Bengal Street, Leigh, punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the floor, and then kicked his head.

While the victim lay on the floor, Thompson stole his wallet from his back pocket and then used his bank card to buy a takeaway on Chapel Street.

A police spokesman said: “The incident was captured in full on CCTV, which was shocking to view whilst the victim lay helpless as Thompson kicked him to the head.