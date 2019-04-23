Man kicked in the head while unconscious: Police launch fresh appeal after unprovoked attack

Police investigating a vicious attack have re-released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.



Shortly before 1am on Sunday, December 30, 2018, a group of three men confronted the victims - two men and a woman – outside Night Bar Takeaway on Lee Lane, Horwich, Bolton.

Police are appealing for this man (centre) to come forward

After a brief verbal exchange, two of the offending men launched an unprovoked assault on the male victims.

One of the men was head-butted and the other was punched to the floor, and while lying unconscious was kicked twice in the head.

The woman, while attempting to protect the unconscious man, was grabbed by one of the offending men and thrown to the ground.

A third man, who attempted to come to the aid of the two men and a woman was also punched to the head.

Following an earlier police appeal, two people were identified and have been assisting officers with enquiries.

Police still wanted to speak to the man pictured about the incident.

Constable Rebecca Watson of GMP’s Bolton Division said: “Since our original appeal, officers have spoken to a number of people about this attack, but the identity of the pictured man remains outstanding.

“This incident saw three people subjected to a sustained, unprovoked assault when they were simply enjoying a night out.

“While one of the victim’s lay prone on the floor, he was kicked in the head while unconscious – the effects of which could have been devastating.

“If you recognise the man pictured, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 0085, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Information can also be emailed to16528@Gmp.Police.uk