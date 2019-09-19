Man left fighting for his life after THIRD shooting in a week in Wigan

A man is fighting for his life after being gunned down in the third Wigan shooting in the space of a week.



Police and paramedics raced to Bickershaw Lane in Abram at around 4pm this afternoon (Thursday), following reports that a man in his 50s had been blasted with a shotgun.

Police at the scene

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and was in a life-threatening condition, officers said.

Initial inquiries have established that a black Audi was seen in the area a short time before the victim was attacked.

Residents were told that a police cordon would remain in place over night.

The shots were fired directly opposite the entrance to a former car park where 21-year-old Billy Livesley was murdered last December.

Police at the scene in Abram

Insp Mark Ainscough, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, and now that he is receiving medical treatment, our priority is to find those responsible for this shooting.

“I can appreciate that incidents such as this will cause a lot of concern in the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation into what happened.

“A scene will remain in place as our officers continue their inquiries.

“I am appealing for the public’s help to gather more information and need people who saw what happened to come forward.”

The shocking incident came exactly a week on from two more shooting incidents that occurred in the same area.

It was shortly after midnight on Thursday, September 12, when shots were fired at a house in Vicarage Road, not far from the Bickershaw Lane shooting.

Moments later, a 41-year-old woman was shot twice in the back through her window at Redland Court, a cul-de-sac just off Bolton Road in Ashton. She was taken to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries, and has since been released from hospital.

A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and has since been released under investigation.

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7957, quoting log 1931 of 19/09/2019 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.