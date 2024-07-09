Man quizzed over discovery of large cannabis farm near Wigan
More than 200 plants were found growing at the property in Sunny Brow, Coppull, near Standish and a man is being quizzed in connection with their illegal cultivation.
Lancashire Constabulary say that following community intelligence, officers from the Chorley neighbourhood policing team went to address on Monday July 8 and found the cannabis set-up with more than 200 plants.
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed, causing significant disruption throughout the property.
Electricity Northwest attended to ensure that the area was safe and the grow has been dismantled.
A 42-year-old man, arrested at the scene, is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and an investigation in now under way.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime happening in their area are asked to report this by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the force website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111.