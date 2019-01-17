Man re-arrested in connection with Billy Livesley murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of Billy Livesley in Wigan have re-arrested a man.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, shortly after 9.35pm on Friday December 28.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day from a significant head injury.

A 38-year-old man - who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of this investigation – was released with no further action.

As a result of Billy’s death, detectives launched a murder investigation and following further enquiries, the 38-year-old has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and threats to kill.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Five men in total have been arrested by police in connection with their inquiries.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with murder earlier this month.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody until a further hearing in February.

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was released under investigation

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1983 of 28/12/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.