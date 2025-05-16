Man recalled to prison after being arrested in Wigan borough for firearms offences
A man was arrested in Wigan borough on suspicion of firearms offences.
Police said the 52-year-old man was detained in the Atherton area on Monday night and taken into custody for questioning.
He has since been recalled to prison.
His arrest followed Greater Manchester Police officers detaining a man at a pub in Southport on the same day on suspicion of firearms offences.
He was detained on behalf of the force’s critical wanted unit but was subsequently released.