Man released under investigation after assault at Wigan pub

A man has been released under investigation as a police probe into an assault at a Wigan pub continues.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at the Prince of Wales pub, on Victoria Street, Newtown, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

A man in his 40s had been punched in the face and fell to the ground, where the assault continued.

He was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A 30 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault - inflicting grievous bodily harm or wounding - and has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 180 of May 12.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.