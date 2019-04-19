Man rushed to hospital after 'disturbance' outside Wigan pub

A man has been hospitalised this evening following an incident which saw emergency services descend on a Wigan pub.



Police were called to The Globe Inn in High Street, Standish, around 5.13pm today (Friday) to reports of a "disturbance", though exact details of the incident have not yet been confirmed.

Images following the incident outside The Globe

Several police vehicles raced to the pub, having been called in by paramedics after an ambulance had earlier been flagged down in the road by a member of the public.

A man who suffered injuries during the incident was taken to hospital to be treated, but the cause and his current condition are not known.

Greater Manchester Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.