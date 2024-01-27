Man sentenced to three years in prison after sexual assault and false imprisonment of woman in Leigh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Shepherd was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Friday January 26 to three years in custody and three years on licence.

He also signed a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order after pleading guilty at his first hearing on Thursday November 2 2023 to false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Shepherd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that on Tuesday September 26 2023, the victim attended Shepherd’s home address in Leigh in order to complete checks for her profession.

The address was described as being dark with no lights on. The victim was led into the front room where she began to complete their online forms.

Shepherd then started to touch the victim to which the victim has warned him not to and then stated he was “going to rip her trousers and knickers off”.

The victim attempted to flee the address but the front door was locked. Shepherd pushed his hand against the door to prevent the victim from leaving while he continued to touch the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim pleaded for him to stop and let her out, but he did not. It was only when the victim was screaming hysterically that she managed to push him out of the way and unlock the door to safety where she has called police from the safety of her car.

Det Sgt Sean Goddard, of GMP’s Wigan Division, said: “The victim has been extremely brave throughout the process and I would like to commend her on her tenacity to support the investigation and provide information when required to do so in order to bring the defendant to justice.

“Shepherd is a dangerous offender who sexually assaulted his victim for his own sexual gratification in what must have been a traumatic experience. The victim has experienced a huge trauma due to this incident where she has been unable to return to work, is struggling to leave her property and is in the process of selling her vehicle due to the memories it brings back when going in it.

“She continues to be supported by her employer and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to ensure we can bring justice to victims of serious sexual assaults.”

Support Available

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report information and crimes on our website (www.gmp.police.uk) using the 'report' tool. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There are also lots of organisations and support agencies available across Greater Manchester that can help and provide support for you. For more information on rape and serious sexual assault and the support services available to you, please visit our support pages.

Support for Rape and Sexual Assault:

St. Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre - Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis - is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]

Survivors Manchester - provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape, or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.

Support for Domestic Abuse:

SafeLives.org.ukProviding domestic abuse support and guidance.

National Domestic Abuse HelplineFree 24-hour helpline, guidance and support for victims.

National Centre for Domestic ViolenceProvides a free service that lets anyone who has recently suffered from, or been threatened with, domestic abuse apply for an emergency court injunction.

Victim SupportFree and confidential help to victims of crime, witnesses, their family and friends with 24-hour live chat and helpline available.