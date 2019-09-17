Man seriously injured after being hit on head with 'machete-type weapon'

A man was seriously injured when he was punched, kicked and hit on the head with a weapon.

Police are appealing for information after the man, who is in his 40s, was attacked in Skelmersdale at around 9pm on Saturday, September 7.

He was approached by a group of men and women as he walked along Flaxton.

The man was spat at and punched and kicked to the head and body, before he was hit on the side of the head with what was described as a "machete-type weapon", suffering a serious injury to his ear.

Det Con Kate Molloy of Skelmersdale police, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack and a man has been left with a serious injury.

“We are making a number of enquiries to find whoever is responsible. If you were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det Con Molloy on 01695 566165 or call 101 quoting log 1645 of Saturday, September 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.