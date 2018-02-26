Man seriously injured after "shooting" in Haydock

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after what police are calling a "firearms incident" in Haydock.

The incident happened just before 5pm on West End Road, near to the Owl's Nest pub.

Police investigation

In unconfirmed reports, witnesses said the man was shot in the leg by masked men.

The man, who is in his 40s, has been taken to hospital where his injuries have been described as serious.

A police spokesman said: "Merseyside Police has confirmed an investigation is under way this following reports of a firearms discharge in Haydock this afternoon.

"Officers were called to West End Road, Haydock at 4.40pm following reports that a man in his 40s had suffered an injury which was consistent with a firearm being discharged."

The road was closed this evening while police investigations continued.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious that could help is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter@MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting log 0684 of 26/02/2018 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at:https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/