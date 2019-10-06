Man seriously injured as stolen car crashes onto garage roof in Wigan

A man was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stolen car crashed and landed on the roof of a garage.



A police investigation is under way after the driver of the Ford Fusion fled and left the passenger seriously injured inside the vehicle.

Emergency services were called just before 4.10am on Sunday to Bickershaw Lane, Abram when the car landed on the roof of a garage attached to a house.

It hit several parked vehicles before coming to a rest there.

Firefighters from Wigan had to get onto the roof to stabilise the car, get to the man and take him to an ambulance.

He had suffered injuries which were described as being "potentially life-threatening" and was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment.

Bickershaw Lane was closed to traffic, but had reopened by 7.30am.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched and inquiries were being carried out to identify the driver of the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.