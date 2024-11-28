Man seriously injured during aggravated burglary at Wigan home
Police responded to reports of the incident at a home on Hayes Row, Lowton at around 10.50pm on Tuesday September 3.
Officers attended the address, and a 42-year-old man was found with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital to receive treatment.
Through conducting initial inquiries, detectives believe that a group of three or four men entered the property before taking a large amount of cash and two Rolex watches and caused injury to the victim.
Det Constable Tabitha Boland from GMP’s Wigan District, said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and his family who were simply at home on the evening.
"We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.
"We would ask that anyone who has any information at all, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact police on 0161 856 3034, quoting log 3762 of September 3 2024."