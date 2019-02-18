Man set to appear in court after 63 year-old man was run down by his own car

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and theft after a 63-year-old was hit by his own car.

Police were called to the scene in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, just after 7.20am on Friday.

The victim suffered serious head injuries in the incident and remains in a critical condition.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said Jackson Ray Bogart, 46, of Ladbrooke Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, has been charged and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Police said the victim had seen his car being driven away and was hit as he tried to run after it. The vehicle, a red Citroen C1, was then driven from the scene and later discovered about a mile away.

A 45-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action, police said.