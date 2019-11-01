Man 'shot at' before 12-year-old girl hit by car while trick or treating in Merseyside

A 12-year-old girl who was out trick or treating has been struck by a car which was shot at on Merseyside.

Police said a man had been shot at while driving down Sceptre Road, Croxteth, at 7.50pm on Thursday.

The car then collided with the girl and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Paddy Kelly, of Merseyside Police, said the incident was "extremely worrying".

He added: "The offenders have shown no thought for the general public and (it) has resulted in an innocent young girl, who was out enjoying herself, experiencing this traumatic ordeal."