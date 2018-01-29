Man smashed neighbours windows then punched policeman

A man drunkenly smashed windows at his neighbour’s house and yelled abuse before punching the policeman arresting him in the face.

Wigan magistrates heard that Dean Twist, from Leigh, launched the late-night attack on the property on Ludlow Drive.

He had been drinking both at home and in a pub and then became irritated that Stuart Ohmes, his partner and friends were chatting while watching TV.

Prosecuting, Steve Woodman said there was banging on the wall coming from Twist’s property at around 11pm, with Mr Ohmes shouting for it to stop.

Shortly after the living room window was shattered and Twist was spotted outside. The 26-year-old then smashed another small window in the kitchen and shouted he was going to “get them” as they took refuge in a bedroom to await the police.

When officers turned up and arrested Twist he resisted, striking one of them in the struggle and breaking his glasses.

Twist was first taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment to an injury incurred smashing the windows and then to the police station where he admitted going round after hearing music and suggested there had been previous issues with noise involving the properties.

The court heard he had drunk five lagers at home that day and then more at a pub while watching football.

Defending, Bob Toppin said: “This is a stupid drunken episode as a result of problems that have existed for a long time. He has previously buried them but knows now he needs to sort them. The problem he has is alcohol and this is a golden opportunity to sort that.”

The court heard Twist was already under post-sentence supervision and justices decided this could be extended.

He was also given a 12-month community order made up of 10 days of rehabilitation activities, six months of alcohol treatment and a six-week curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £300 to Wigan Council for the window damage and £180 to the policeman for his glasses