A man who twice shoplifted meat from the same store 12 days apart has been given a conditional discharge.

Stephen Cleworth, 34, of Warrington Road, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to two counts of theft from Leigh’s Tesco Extra on November 1 and 13.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

As well as the 12-month conditional discharge he was also ordered to pay compensation to the retailer plus court costs and a victim surcharge which together totalled £164.