Man suffers broken ankle and snapped ligament after vicious unprovoked attack in Wigan

Police are appealing for witnesses to a vicious town centre attack in which a man suffered a broken ankle.

Officers were called to Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, shortly before midnight on Friday, August 30, to reports that the 40-year-old had been approached by a complete stranger as he walked down the road and who punched him in the face.

The victim crashed to the ground, fracturing the joint and also snapping his ankle ligament.

The assailant then walked off. The victim, who also suffered a severe cut to the lip from the blow was taken to hospital to undergo treatment and he was only discharged five days later.

So far no description of the attacker has been issued, but police are appealing for anyone who was in the Gerard Street area that night or who knows who was responsible for the assault to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, ring the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously if preferred, on 0800 555111.