Man suspected of harassment is among the county's most wanted

As part of Operation Hunter, which launched in July to target the county's most wanted people, officers from Lancashire Constabulary have executed more than 550 warrants.

They are now appealing for help to find David Holmes, from Skelmersdale, who has been wanted since August on suspicion of harassment.

The 27-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has links to Chorley.

David Holmes

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], referring to log 0721 or September 22.