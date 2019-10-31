Man suspected of stealing paving slabs detained by police in Wigan

Police say a man arrested on suspicion of stealing paving stones damaged his van as he tried to flee from witnesses.

The man was detained by police on Bolton Road, Aspull on Wednesday night and was later charged with the offence.

The damaged vehicle

On Facebook, Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team wrote: "Male arrested by PC 17461 on Bolton Road, Aspull on suspicion of theft of paving slabs. Damaged his own vehicle in the process of trying to flee from witnesses. He admitted the offence on interview and was charged and bailed to appear at court.

"One vehicle recovered, used in concern of theft."

Police also shared photographs of paving stones and the damaged vehicle on social media.