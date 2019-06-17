Man taken into custody on leaving hospital as police continue investigating major disturbance after burglary in Wigan

A man has been taken into custody immediately after leaving hospital as police continue to investigate a major incident at a house in Wigan.

The 51-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent or causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was detained by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) after his treatment was finished.

Related: Four taken to hospital and six arrested after major disturbance following aggravated burglary at Wigan house



He was one of six arrests made by police called to reports of a disturbance following an aggravated burglary at an address on Wellfield Road in Beech Hill on Sunday afternoon.

The six suspects are now all in cells being questioned.

A 43-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.